The Shortlist for March 26

First, Madonna was spotted with what appeared to be a cigarette in her hand while she was shooting her latest film, "W.E." Denials that she'd returned to smoking ensued, as they did again after a scene from her new "Girl Gone Wild" video included Madge toting a cancer stick. Now, it's starting to look like her bad habit runs in the family. On Friday, Madonna's 15-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon, was photographed smoking while standing around with a group of male friends in New York. Resist, Lola, resist! (DailyMail)