The Shortlist for March 29

By Jen Odell

As the world waits with baited breath for confirmation of Megan Fox's alleged pregnancy, we can all take solace in knowing that whether or not she's expecting a stork delivery courtesy of her hubby, the once (and always) David Silver, she is happy with who she is today. Or, at least, with what she looks like. "I live well with my image. I cannot complain. I would not trade my place with an unattractive girl," Megan tells French magazine, Jalouse, which touts her as "presque parfaite" on the cover -- translation: "almost perfect." Despite this vote of visual self confidence, the actress, who wed "90210" alum Brian Austin Green in 2010, says photo shoots make her cringe. "I hate taking pictures. I never look at them, otherwise I would have to change everything," she says, in a bid to dislodge her super-hot foot from her super-hot mouth. "I prefer not to see any and trust the photographer, who knows his job." (Us)