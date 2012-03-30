The Shortlist for March 30

Bruuuuuce! You're such a man of the people. During a concert in Philadelphia this week, The Boss was caught on video leaping into the crowd while singing "Raise Your Hand." He was greeted by smiles and pats on the back as he climbed over the chairs until he finally plopped down in a sea of people to catch his breath. Suddenly, one thoughtful fan shoved 16 ounces of golden suds before the 62-year-old rock legend, which he graciously accepted and chugged. Then, he tossed the empty cup in the air, got up and kept on singing. Guess awesomeness keeps ya young. (TMZ)