The Shortlist for March 6

By Jen Odell

Way back in the dark ages of 2001, the feisty newcomer who sang "Get the Party Started" had such shockingly rose-colored hair that it made total sense for her hair color to become her stage name. More than a decade later, it seems like half of Hollywood is choosing Easter egg-hued hair, from Katy Perry to Dakota Fanning. And now 32-year-old Pink is going back to her roots, pun intended. "Okay the hair is the palest pink," she tweeted last week, showing off a picture of her peachy dyed hair. "You know what that means! NEW RECORD TIME!" The new recording will be Pink's first return to music since the birth of her daughter, Willow Sage Hart, in 2011. (Us)