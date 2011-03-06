The Shortlist for March 7

By Jen Odell

If the whole acting thing goes the way of her lost "Transformers" role, Megan Fox can always fall back on her innate talent of being super hot. In addition to representing the brand's Emporio underwear and jeans lines, Mrs. David Silver is now the face of Armani Code fragrance. The bob-coiffed and alabaster-skinned beauty shows off her modeling chops and gives good pouty-face in a series of new print ads -- including one in which her toplessness is actually overshadowed by the near-full frontal nudity of her chiseled male counterpart. (InStyle)

