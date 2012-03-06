The Shortlist for March 7

Lawyers for Paula Deen have responded to the harassment lawsuit filed by an employee of Bubba's Seafood and Oyster House in Savannah, Ga., the restaurant the celebrity chef owns with her brother, Bubba. Lisa Jackson alleges that she was routinely sexually harassed by Earl W. "Bubba" Hiers and that both owners used racial epithets openly. "We investigated those claims and attempted unsuccessfully to address those claims with her," Deen's legal team wrote in a statement made public on Tuesday. The document went on to call Jackson's allegations "baseless, inflammatory allegations," that are part of a larger plan to "ruin Paula Deen's reputation." Jackson's suit claims that sexual harassment was tolerated in the workplace, that Deen's brother used the "n"-word in reference to the president, and that Deen herself once described wanting Bubba to have a "plantation-style" wedding, with "a bunch of little n-----" dancing around. (People)