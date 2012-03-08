The Shortlist for March 9

In honor of International Women's Day on Thursday, Angelina Jolie covered up her now-famous right leg, opting for a conservative ensemble to match the serious tone of her talk at the Women in the World Summit in New York. After braving a red carpet jam-packed with photographers we can only assume were hoping to catch a glimpse of her gam, the actress turned director took the stage to address the mounting refugee crisis is Somalia. Her audience included world leaders and celebs such as Diane Von Furstenberg, Debra Messing and Tory Burch. The three-day summit aims to find solutions to female-oriented issues around the globe. (Celebitchy)

