The Shortlist for May 1

Report: Photographer sues Rob Kardashian for robbery and assault

Andra Vaik claims that while she was attempting to photograph a shirtless Rob Kardashian last month, he grabbed her camera equipment, stole her memory card and assaulted her. Now, she's taking the 26-year-old reality star to court.

"While this case is still in the preliminary stage, it is clear from our investigation that Robert Kardashian's violent behavior and his use of force towards Ms. Vaik was completely unjustified," a lawyer for Vaik told TMZ this week. Kardashian, however, maintains that the paparazzo was on private property when she approached him, and that she had no right to be there.

The photo she was after would have been valuable because of Rob's continued weight loss plan -- he recently announced he was trying to lose 40 pounds.