The Shortlist for May 11

By Jen Odell

Tom Cruise's 18-year-old daughter, Bella, has started pitching in at her stepmom, Katie Holmes', design label, Holmes & Yang. "Kate's designing and [Bella] is just working her way up," Tom tells People. "She's an artist, Bella, so it's really great that she gets to work with it." As for her specific duties, Tom was a little hazy. "This is my wife's company, so you talk about movie sets with me, I can tell you [about] that," he joked. (People)

