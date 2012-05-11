The Shortlist for May 11

This week's revelation that Teri Hatcher's name was left off the card on a gift given from the cast of "Desperate Housewives" to the crew exploded into a new round of allegations that the actresses behind the drama on Wisteria Lane are embroiled in as much cattiness as the characters they played for the past eight years. Eva Longoria, however, begs to differ. "We all get along," she told David Letterman during a visit to his show Thursday night. Letterman tried to come at the rumors of "fights and stuff" from a variety of angles, but Longoria remained tight-lipped on the subject, acknowledging only that she's aware of the reports but insisting that there's "not really" any competition between her, Hatcher, Marcia Cross, Felicity Huffman and Vanessa Williams. (DailyMail)