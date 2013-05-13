The Shortlist for May 13

GOOP wants to give your bar a makeover: Got $12k to spare?

As Gwyneth Paltrow's product line on GOOP continues to expand, she's apparently hoping you don't mind watching your bank account shrink. GOOP recently added a selection of "our favorite Foundwell finds for the home bar" to the site's offerings, and if you're looking to drop $950 on a shot glass or $4,495 on a pair of decanters, Gwyneth will be happy to oblige your Gatsby-esque tastes. Pick up one of each of the 13 pieces "from the Jazz Age to the 1970s" (including our personal favorite: a pair of $495 cocktail stirrers) will set you back $12,235. It's like a mini Baz Luhrmann set in the privacy of your own home ...