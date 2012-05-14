The Shortlist for May 14
Eat your heart out, "Swamp People." On Saturday, Rihanna took to Facebook to share a series of behind-the-scenes photos from the making of her "Where Have You Been" video. In them, the topless 24-year-old singer showed off her reptilian side, courtesy of theatrical scales applied to her spine and chest by make-up artists. Other stills from the video feature the 'gator-morphing chanteuse emerging from brackish water as her newfound scales break the surface. "Where Have You Been" is the fifth single from RiRi's latest album, "Talk That Talk." (DailyMail)
