The Shortlist for May 14

Christina Hendricks adjusts to fame, Joan and more

Long before her turn as the complex, strong-willed and devastatingly beautiful Joan on "Mad Men," Christina Hendricks saw a different life for herself. "I just thought I would work in a hair salon and do community theater … There were so many actors, why do we need one more?" she tells the June/July issue of Lucky. Clearly, a moonlighting community theater gig is not what the universe had in store for her. She goes on to say that after coming to an understanding about Joan, she became enamored of her character -- and concerned for her. "Joan used to be Peggy. She just wants the next girl to not get trampled on like she did," says Hendricks. "Joan is fascinating. I would play Joan forever."

Instead, she's gearing up for a big-screen role in the Ryan Gosling-directed "How to Catch a Monster." (Though she admits Gosling is "handsome," Hendricks believes "people respond to him strongly because he's so nice and so talented.")

Despite her continued success, Hendricks says that fame doesn't come naturally, so she employs a little mantra in order to handle all the attention: "Just walk down the hall and try to imagine that you know everyone is looking at you."

