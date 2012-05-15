The Shortlist for May 15

Katherine Heigl and Josh Kelley announced last month that they'd adopted a second child but have so far been pretty mum on details about the tot, who joins big sister Naleigh in their growing brood. "The newest family addition is named Adalaide Marie Hope. "You can't help but be overcome with emotion," Heigl, 33, recently said about Adelaide's arrival. "There were some tears and a lot of giddiness and joy." (L&S)