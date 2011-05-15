The Shortlist for May 16

By Jen Odell

Speaking to Oprah bestie, Gayle King, Nick Cannon recounted how he and Mariah Carey wanted their newborn twins to begin their lives to the intersecting sounds of the mid-'90s and their mother's screaming fans. "My wife wanted to make sure that when the babies came out, that they came out not only to a Mariah Carey song, but a live performance from Mariah Carey — her Madison Square Garden performance of 'Fantasy,'" explained the new dad. "So they came out to a round of applause." Sigh. If only every child could be lucky enough to enter the world with the sound of the Garden cheering for a stolen Tom Tom Club hook ringing in their ears ... (People)

