The Shortlist for May 16

By Jen Odell

Any moment, now, we're pretty sure the world is going to spin off its axis and go hurtling into the depths of the next universe. The evidence is all in Snooki's latest tweet and the photo that accompanies it. Shield your eyes if you must, but believe it: Snooki -- Napoleonic proponent of "GTL," lover of faux leopard leggings and mother-to-be -- has gone cold turkey on the fake and bake for the health of her fetal guido or guidette. "Whoa look at this non tan. #pregnantproblems," tweeted the "Jersey Shore" star, who has reportedly not indulged in tanning booth skin-debauchery since last August. Obviously, that guy who predicted that The Rapture would end the world last May had his dates off by about a year. (Us)

