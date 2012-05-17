The Shortlist for May 17

By Jen Odell

Matthew McConaughey's promotion of Steven Soderbergh's upcoming male stripper flick, "Magic Mike," is turning out to be just as entertaining as any film could possibly be. Discussing his experience on-screen as the aging stripper, Dallas, McConaughey tells the June issue of The Advocate, "I was going for Jim Morrison meets 'A Clockwork Orange,' because he's like a deity in his own mind." (The Lizard King meets the Droogs? Remind us not to re-read that sentence before bed.) Regarding Matthew's own strip-tease scene, the actor says, "It wasn't in the script, but Soderbergh said in the beginning that if it felt right, I could strip at the end of the movie. I said, 'I gotta dance, man.'" And dance he did -- until, he says, his own, "wonderfully filthy" moves "... became like a drug, and I couldn't wait to do it again." And for those of you wondering if it's actually Matthew rocking that nasty dance? "That's all me up there," he declares. "I don't need a stunt ass." (Celebitchy)

