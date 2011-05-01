The Shortlist for May 2

In June 2009, when he was 10 years old, Jaden Smith raked in more than $3 million for his role in "Karate Kid," according to TMZ. Jaden's contract reportedly stipulated that he was paid installments of $900,000 and $100,000 up front. And once box office figures for the flick topped $150 million, he earned a nice little bonus of $2 million. (Additional contract stipulations and the film's monster success piled a few more Benjamins onto his mountain of cash.) What kind of allowance do you give a kid like that? (TMZ)