The Shortlist for May 20

By Jen Odell

Jake Gyllenhaal's lawyers have demanded that websites including Queerty and Buzzfeed remove a photo of what appears to be Jake, clad in tighty-whities, stretching one leg out a la Grace Jones' "Island Life" album cover. "As anybody could tell from a cursory examination, this is a fake picture, in which our client's head has been pasted on the body of another person," said Gyllenhaal's legal team, which is suing the sites on grounds that they've portrayed Jakey "in a false," (if super-cute) light. Queerty said Thursday it intends to keep the photo up. (Today)