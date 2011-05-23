The Shortlist for May 24

By Jen Odell

The Black Eyed Peas are on hiatus from their otherwise relentless touring and recording schedule, and while will.i.am is focused on a solo album, Fergie's goals are womb-related. Asked if she and husband Josh Duhamel had plans to give her a belly-centric lady lump, Fergie, 36, admitted "oh yeah, of course. Not right this second. Not pregnant, for the record. But, yeah." (Hollyscoop)

