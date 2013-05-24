The Shortlist for May 24

Carrie Underwood earmarks $1M for Oklahoma disaster relief

Oklahoma native Carrie Underwood made a sizeable donation this week to the Red Cross disaster relief efforts in the state where she was born and raised. "I have watched the devastation in my home state of Oklahoma over the past several days with great sadness. With the help of my fans who attended my concerts over the past year, we can offer the Red Cross a little extra help in comforting those affected by the recent tornados," said the 30-year-old singer in a statement. Underwood was born in Muskogee and grew up on a farm in Checotah, Okla., (which got a big shout-out in her song, "I Ain't in Checotah Anymore").

"The impact of the tornados in Oklahoma and the Midwest was devastating, and the road to recovery will be long for many families. Through the generosity of Carrie, the American Red Cross can quickly respond with shelter, food and comfort now, and with lasting help as they move toward recovery," said a rep for the organization. NBA star Kevin Durant, a forward for the Oklahoma City Thunder, also donated $1 million to the relief efforts.