The Shortlist for May 25

By Jen Odell

The slinky, lace dress Gwen Stefani put on the auction block at the amfAR Cinema Against AIDS benefit in Cannes last week was "a creation of her own, by L.A.M.B." -- or so her label said. Michael Angel's studio has a different take on the story. According to the designer's rep, Angel custom-designed the frock for Gwen, using lace from his fall 2010 collection, but was only credited as its stylist. Either way, the controversial garment raised $125,000 for AIDS research. Don't ya just love a happy ending? (Jezebel)