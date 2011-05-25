The Shortlist for May 26

It's apparently Andy Dick and Winona Ryder's fault that Courtney Love got hooked on benzos. But these days, what she really wants is some Amazonian tea that will make her hallucinate about some mystical Hollywood guru. Are we hallucinating as we write this, you ask? Nah, Court just did an interview with The Fix about sobriety, celeb addiction and her personal mecca of tripping: "The one drug I'd like to try one day is Ayahuasca, which should be mandatory for everybody," she says. "It's apparently this crazy tea that gives you these intense hallucinations. Everyone who takes it sees a wise old black man who takes you on a wild journey. I'm not going to name names, but everyone who takes it sees the same black guy. I'm not kidding you. Everyone!" Riiiiiight ... (DListed)