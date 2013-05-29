The Shortlist for May 29

LeAnn Rimes: My affair with Eddie made me feel 'depressed' and 'pathetic'

With her life "out there for everyone to judge" since she began singing professionally at 13, LeAnn Rimes tells Us Magazine that "going away was something I really needed to do." She's referring to her 2012 in-patient therapy stint, where she says she learned to "process" things she was going through in her personal life -- including the residual effects of having her affair with Eddie Cibrian made public while they were both married to other people.

"I was feeling all these crazy emotions and feeling terrible about myself, and was disgusted by myself and thought I was pathetic," says Rimes, who married Cibrian in 2011. On the brighter side, facing this inner turmoil helped inspire the material on her new album, "Spitfire." "I'm the strongest I've ever been," she concludes. "I'm the most honest with myself that I've ever been, I'm the most secure I've ever been about myself and my family, and I'm the most confident I've been in a really long time."