The Shortlist for May 3

By Jen Odell

As he takes stock of his life for a new memoir, Jesse James is ready to put past mistakes behind him. "I'm moving forward, thinking clearly and becoming a better person ... I have started life over," he tells People. Jesse admits that his high-profile cheating scandal and subsequent break-up with Sandra Bullock ruined him emotionally. "Everything got ripped to shreds ... I was at my breaking point," he says. But as Jesse writes in his book, part of his pain stemmed from a troubled past in which he always felt like a failure, despite his successful West Coast Choppers company, which has since been shut down. "Now I can focus on what's important: making sure [my] kids get good grades and are happy and healthy." (People)