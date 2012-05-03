The Shortlist for May 3

In a moment of apparent lack of judgment, Ashton Kutcher appears as a Bollywood producer in a new ad for Popchips, and his spot, which includes brown face makeup and a pretty darn offensively stereotypical accent, sparked an immediate surge of criticism from viewers who deemed the ad racist. Popchips founder and CEO, Keith Belling, later issued this apology: "Our team worked hard to create a light-hearted parody featuring a variety of characters that was meant to provide a few laughs. We did not intend to offend anyone. I take full responsibility and apologize to anyone we offended." (Jezebel)

