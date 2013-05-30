The Shortlist for May 30

Wedding bells finally on the horizon for Jessica Simpson?

Eric Johnson put a ring on Jessica Simpson's finger way back in 2010, but their wedding plans have been stymied repeatedly -- by surprise pregnancies. Now, a source tells Us Weekly, Jess is making plans to walk down the aisle swiftly after the birth of her second child. At a recent shower celebrating the impending arrival of her little boy, Jess "was telling friends she wanted to get married a few months after the baby is born," says the insider, who adds that the 33-year-old mother to daughter Maxwell quipped, 'Let's have this wedding already before I get pregnant with another one!'" Jessica and her fiance are expecting the stork's second visit in early August.