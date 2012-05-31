The Shortlist for May 31

Paparazzi Get Involved in Halle Berry's Custody Battle

As Halle Berry prepares to take her ex, Gabriel Aubry, to family court in pursuit of custody of their daughter, Nahla, she's reportedly planning to kill two birds with one stone. The 45-year-old actress, who recently lashed out at paparazzo Andrew Deetz for trying to take pictures at Nahla's school, is asking the judge to allow her to move to her beau's hometown of Paris, where she says celebrities are safer from the unwanted attention of pushy Hollywood cameramen. According to TMZ, Berry's lawyer will call Deetz to the stand to have him demonstrate the aggressive manner in which he finagles stars' pictures for big price tags. "It's just a chaos and a confusion that doesn't need to surround where little kids play and where they live and what their world is. It's just not right," Berry told Access Hollywood after her scuffle earlier this month with Deetz. In 2007, Deetz was named in an incident with Britney Spears' bodyguards. Berry has reportedly been planning to move to Paris with her boyfriend, Olivier Martinez, for months. The custody trial is expected to begin in June. (TMZ)