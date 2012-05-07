The Shortlist for May 7

Peppered with tattoos, flexing his bulging muscles and doted on by two hot mamas, Tom Cruise posed as his "Rock of Ages" character, Stacee Jaxx, for the new issue of W, which shared this exclusive first look at the shot with Wonderwall. Though we haven't seen much of Tom's abs since the volleyball scene in "Top Gun" more than two decades ago, the 49-year-old explains that he wanted his physical looks to be in sync with the film's music and Stacee's personality. "I knew we had to push the sexuality because of the nature of the character and the songs," Tom tells W. "He's singing, "I Want to Know What Love Is.'" "Rock of Ages," which began as a Broadway musical, makes its silver screen debut on June 15. (W)

