The Shortlist for May 8

Tracy Morgan was hospitalized briefly on Saturday in Denver, Colo., where he was treated for a bad case of the flu and dehydration. In town to perform his stand-up show, he was unable to make the scheduled appearance due to his illness. Just a few months ago, the "30 Rock" actor collapsed due to "a combination of exhaustion and altitude" at the Sundance Film Festival after reportedly acting "out of control." In this case, his rep assures Gossip Cop that Tracy "is fine. He had the flu before he left [for the trip]." (GossipCop)