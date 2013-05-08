The Shortlist for May 8

Eva Longoria nears completion of master's program in Chicano Studies

In two weeks, actress and burgeoning political activist Eva Longoria hopes to graduate from California State University, Northridge, with a master's degree in Chicana and Chicano Studies after three hard years of work. "I'm writing my thesis now," she tells E! News. "Hopefully, I'll finish in time!" Longoria's thesis is titled "Success STEMS From Diversity: The Value of Latinas in STEM [an acronym for science, technology, engineering and mathematics] Careers," her rep tells the site.