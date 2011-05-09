The Shortlist for May 9
By Jen Odell
In the June issue of Elle, Rachel McAdams, who stars opposite Owen Wilson in Woody Allen's upcoming rom-com, "Midnight In Paris," opens up about what draws her to certain roles, admitting that the world almost missed out on her hilariously evil portrayal of Regina George. "With 'Mean Girls,' I originally auditioned for the part that Lindsay Lohan played," says McAdams. "I wouldn't have seen myself playing Regina at all. But when I read the script, I thought, 'Oh, this part is way more fun ...'" At heart, though, McAdams is a true romantic, and what she really loves about acting is imagining she's in another world. "When Billie Holiday comes on, I can't help but be transported," she says. "I'm sure it wasn't as romantic then, but that's the wonderful part of my job: dressing up and walking down the street in New York or Toronto, pretending I'm in the '40s." (Elle)
By Jen Odell
In the June issue of Elle, Rachel McAdams, who stars opposite Owen Wilson in Woody Allen's upcoming rom-com, "Midnight In Paris," opens up about what draws her to certain roles, admitting that the world almost missed out on her hilariously evil portrayal of Regina George. "With 'Mean Girls,' I originally auditioned for the part that Lindsay Lohan played," says McAdams. "I wouldn't have seen myself playing Regina at all. But when I read the script, I thought, 'Oh, this part is way more fun ...'" At heart, though, McAdams is a true romantic, and what she really loves about acting is imagining she's in another world. "When Billie Holiday comes on, I can't help but be transported," she says. "I'm sure it wasn't as romantic then, but that's the wonderful part of my job: dressing up and walking down the street in New York or Toronto, pretending I'm in the '40s." (Elle)