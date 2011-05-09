The Shortlist for May 9

By Jen Odell

In the June issue of Elle, Rachel McAdams, who stars opposite Owen Wilson in Woody Allen's upcoming rom-com, "Midnight In Paris," opens up about what draws her to certain roles, admitting that the world almost missed out on her hilariously evil portrayal of Regina George. "With 'Mean Girls,' I originally auditioned for the part that Lindsay Lohan played," says McAdams. "I wouldn't have seen myself playing Regina at all. But when I read the script, I thought, 'Oh, this part is way more fun ...'" At heart, though, McAdams is a true romantic, and what she really loves about acting is imagining she's in another world. "When Billie Holiday comes on, I can't help but be transported," she says. "I'm sure it wasn't as romantic then, but that's the wonderful part of my job: dressing up and walking down the street in New York or Toronto, pretending I'm in the '40s." (Elle)