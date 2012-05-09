The Shortlist for May 9

By Jen Odell

New mom Jessica Simpson is smitten. On Tuesday night, she could barely contain her emotions, and turned to Twitter to share what it means to have welcomed her daughter, Maxwell Drew Johnson, into the world on May 1. "I am so in love with baby Maxwell," she posted. "I want to cry every time I look at her. Motherhood is by far the best thing I've ever experienced." Maxwell arrived last week at Cedars-Sinai hospital in Los Angeles, where she tipped the scales at 9 lbs., 13 oz. Since then, an insider tells Us, "Everyone is marveling at what a natural Jessica is. ... She was born to be a mom!" (Us)