The Shortlist for Nov. 1

George Clooney Is Related to Abe Lincoln

Well, that explains all those Oval Office meetings. It turns out that George Clooney and Abraham Lincoln are distantly related through a woman named Lucy Hanks. "We noticed there were similarities between the names and places of Abraham Lincoln's tree and George Clooney's tree," says Michelle Ercanbrack of Ancestry.com. "They both have deep roots in Kentucky, so once we honed in on that we were able to find a connection between the two." That connection, mind you, is pretty tenuous: George and Abe are, according to People, half-first cousins, five times removed. The research was conducted because of Steven Spielberg's upcoming war drama, "Lincoln," which stars Daniel Day-Lewis as the country's 16th president. (People)