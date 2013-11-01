The Shortlist for Nov. 1

honey boo boo kardashians halloween

Honey Boo Boo's family dressed up as the Kardashians for Halloween

Just when you thought the world was done making new Kardashians … Honey Boo Boo dressed up as Kris Jenner for Halloween, with her mom's hubby, Sugar Bear playing the part of Bruce Jenner. And their family went along for the ride -- Anna became Kourtney, Kaitlyn dressed up like Penelope Disick, Pumpkin donned some super preppy duds as Scott Disick, Jessica went as Khloé, while both Mama June and Uncle Poodle channeled Kim Kardashian.

"We decided to dress up like the Kardashians because everyone seems to compare our family to them," Mama June told People. "Now we're just the redneck version."