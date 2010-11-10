The Shortlist for Nov. 11

By Jen Odell

Alessandra Ambrosio, Adriana Lima and Karolina Kurkova strutted their angelic stuff on the runway Wednesday at the 2010 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in New York. Celebs including Gerard Butler, Adrian Grenier and the Kings of Leon's Followill brothers were seated front and center to catch an up-close at look at the ... um ... new line of lingerie (cough). A broadcast of the show, which also featured live performances from Katy Perry and Akon, airs Nov. 30 on CBS -- which gives us plenty of time to figure out how a guy who once famously simulated sex with a minor during a concert landed himself a gig in the proximity of all those scantily clad ladies. Those models. Such a forgiving bunch. (HollywoodLife)

VIDEO: Adriana makes her angels comeback