The Shortlist for Nov. 12

By Jen Odell

For those of you who thought Katy Perry and Russell Brand's wedding would put a stop to the constant flow of lovey-dovey gushitude emanating from both of their oft-wide-open mouths, we are sorry to report that this may only be the beginning. "If you love one person, it makes you love everyone," Brand tells British TV show, "Loose Women." "Eventually, I think you find a spiritual and emotional connection with someone, and I think it unifies you with everyone else," he explained. Except for tigers, like the one he allegedly gave Katy as a gift. "You don't give people tigers." Just tubs of frosting, ice cream sprinkles and giant, sparkling, ring finger-sized rocks. Right, Katy? (People)