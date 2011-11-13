The Shortlist for Nov. 14

Jay-Z

By Rebecca Silverstein

The latest of Jay-Z's 99 problems? Taking advantage of the 99%. The rapper's Rocawear clothing line debuted an Occupy Wall St.-themed "Occupy All Streets" T-shirts on Friday. The only problem is, Hova had no intention of donating any money from the shirts' sales to the cause. "Jay-Z, as talented as he is, has the political sensibility of a hood rat...," Grim, one of the leaders of the Occupy movement, told TMZ. "To attempt to profit off of the first important social moment of 50 years with an overpriced piece of cotton is an insult to the fight for economic civil rights known as #occupywallstreet." By Saturday afternoon, the shirts disappeared from the Rocawear website. But according to Global Grind, Rocawear has no plans to stop selling the shirt. (TMZ/Global Grind)

