The Shortlist for Nov. 14

Adam Levine slated for People's Sexiest Man Alive: Report

Does a change of heart when it comes to marriage make a man sexy? Maybe to People magazine. GossipCop, which correctly predicted that Channing Tatum would be People Sexiest Man Alive in 2012, is reporting that the magazine will crown model-loving bachelor-turned Victoria's Secret Angel Behati Prinsloo-loving fiance, Adam Levine, as its Sexiest Man Alive for 2013. The announcement isn't scheduled to come until Nov. 20. But since Behati and her colleagues are currently dominating the Interwebs after filming their annual fashion show Wednesday night, we gotta wonder if a (sexy, skinny, satin-wearing) little bird or her publicist leaked the news.

A rep for the mag would neither confirm nor deny the news, telling GossipCop, "we're not commenting on that right now." Whatevs. Time to dust off the old "Ryan Gosling got robbed" picket signs ... again.