The Shortlist for Nov. 15

Jay-Z may be watching his throne while reigning as GQ's King of the Year in the magazine's 2011 Men of the Year issue, but we have a sinking suspicion that most male readers' gazes will be locked firmly on this version of the multi-cover issue, which features Knockout of the Year, Mila Kunis. The 28-year-old actress followed up her 2010 breakout role in "Black Swan" by playing Justin Timberlake's smoky-eyed co-star in "Friends With Benefits" over the summer. She's also set to appear in the upcoming Muppets movie, and continues to voice the character of Meg in "Family Guy." Other GQ cover stars will include Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon (Showmen of the Year) and Michael Fassbender (Breakout Star of the Year). (GQ)