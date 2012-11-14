The Shortlist for Nov. 15

Sandra and Louis Bullock Join McConaugheys on a New Orleans Playdate

A town known for over-stuffed sandwiches and over-the-top carousing got an overdose of celebritot cuteness on Wednesday. Part-time New Orleans resident Sandra Bullock and her 2-year-old son, Louis, joined Matthew McConaughey's wife, Camilla, and their kids, Vida, also 2, and 4-year-old Levi for a sunny playdate at the historic Carousel Gardens Amusement Park. Bundled up for the fall weather, the group took a ride on a miniature train for a tour of the oak tree-covered, sprawling grounds that surround children's rides including an antique carousel.

Like Sandra, the McConaugheys are longtime Austin residents (Sandra bought her New Orleans home after Hurricane Katrina). Matthew, who briefly dated Sandra in the '90s, is currently shooting "The Dallas Buyer's Club" in the Crescent City. (DailyMail)