The Shortlist for Nov. 16

Kim Kardashian Attends the Marine Corps Ball

Decked out in a flowing, red mermaid-style gown by Roland Mouret, Kim Kardashian left Kanye West at home Thursday night and took the arm of Sgt. Martin Gardner as he escorted her to the HQ Battery 10th Marine Birthday Ball in North Carolina. For the most part, photos from the event show the young officer looking sweetly pleased with his famous date, although one photo does suggest that he may have been just as interested in her curves as he was in her company. Kim jumped aboard the Marine Corps Ball date bandwagon nearly a year after Mila Kunis and Justin Timberlake did similarly patriotic, date-ly duties at Marine balls in 2011. (Us)