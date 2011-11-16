The Shortlist for Nov. 17

"Let me just say, he wouldn't be good as a father." That's 11-year-old Amara Miller, who plays George Clooney's youngest daughter in "The Descendants," and has apparently not yet been brainwashed to stick to boring niceties about her fellow actors while on the red carpet. "He wouldn't be the best as a father," continued the precocious young thespian. "George has fun being an adult, and I don't think he would like having kids. I know that he's not planning on having kids anytime soon." Costars say the darndest things. (Us)