The Shortlist for Nov. 18

By Jen Odell

This photo of Monroe and Moroccan Cannon sure brings back memories of our childhood: The 4-foot high Mylar balloons spelling out mom's pet name for us, those TV crews that used to interrupt our morning naps -- and, of course, our debut at 6 months in mom's new video with John Legend. Mariah Carey spoke to "Extra" this week in her home, where she shot a Christmas song video featuring her twins, aka "dem babies." "'When Christmas Comes,' people need to hear the song; I think John Legend swung it home," said Mimi. "I think the fact that the babies are in the video is great." She sounded equally pleased about her post-pregnancy, 70-pound weight loss. "I have my clavicle back," she enthused. "I thought I had lost my bones forever. I couldn't find them." Perhaps they were simply lost in a sea of Mylar splendiferousness. (Extra)