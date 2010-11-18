The Shortlist for Nov. 19

By Jen Odell

Rihanna recently admitted that she's been approached to pose nude numerous times. "I got a few offers to do Playboy actually. They want to pay [me] to be naked on the cover," she said recently on New York radio station, Hot 97. "If I'm gonna take my clothes off, it has to be in a classy way and my will, not a check. I wouldn't take any money to do that." Classy. Like her stage outfits? Maybe if Playboy comes up with a few vats of neon body paint, a couple misplaced ruffles and a few free-standing shoulder pads ... (PopEater)

PHOTOS: Rihanna