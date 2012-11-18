The Shortlist for Nov. 19

Taylor Swift Is a Nervous Wreck

At least that's how she's portrayed in this week's New York Times Magazine. In a Q&A titled, "The Many Insecurities of Taylor Swift," the young singer offers a glimpse inside her head -- although it's hard to see much past all those nerves. "I worry about a lot of things," she frets. "I put out one album one week, and I'm already worried about the next one. I feel a lot of emotion throughout the course of a day. But not to the point where you need to be worried about me."

Other sources of concern include the possibility that she might ruin an indie band's street cred by mentioning them in song and whether, as she puts it, "everybody's waiting for me to mess up." On the bright side, though, it doesn't sound like she plans to stay in the pop music biz for life. Asked about career longevity in reference to her idol, Dolly Parton, she says, "I don't know if I could do this with the same energy, and in the same way — all the costume changes and glitter and hair and makeup all the time. When I'm in my 50s, I kind of think I'll want to be in a garden." With all those nerves, we kinda want Tay-Tay to chill out in a garden, too. (NYT)