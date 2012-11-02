The Shortlist for Nov. 2

Kristen Stewart: 'I've Grown Up a Little Bit'

With the final installment of the "Twilight" series about to hit theaters, Kristen Stewart is waxing nostalgic about her experience shooting the five films that made her a star and helped her find love with Robert Pattinson. "I kept the rings. The rings are really important to me," K.Stew said at a press event for "Twilight: Breaking Dawn -- Part 2" this week.

She was referring to rings worn by her character, Bella Swan, one of which was given to her by her character's mother, which Stewart says reminds her of "Twilight" director Catherine Hardwicke. The other ring was given to Bella by Stewart's real-life beau and on-screen bloodsucking hubby. "Yeah, I have that too. I held onto that one," she admitted. Though Stewart made no reference to the cheating scandal that nearly ended her relationship with Pattinson, she did give some thought to her own personal development over the course of the film series, saying, "I think I've grown up a little bit." (People)