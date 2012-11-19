The Shortlist for Nov. 20

Taylor Swift Thinks Pink in New Video

After a long day of scooping up trophies at the American Music Awards, Taylor Swift went straight to a nighttime video shoot for her single, "I Knew You Were Trouble." Sporting shoulder-length, pink-tipped locks and cut-off jean shorts, Tay-Tay capped off her rock 'n roll makeover with some hipster arm candy -- "Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark" star Reeve Carney. No word on which famous ex was lucky enough to have inspired the new tune, but there's something undeniably Jake Gyllenhaal-esque about Reeve's dark hair and big eyes ... (Us)