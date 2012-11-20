The Shortlist for Nov. 21

Jon Bon Jovi Discusses His Daughter's Heroin Overdose

In an interview with Los Angeles radio station Fox 11, Jon Bon Jovi spoke publicly for the first time about his daughter Stephanie's apparent drug overdose. The 19-year-old reportedly OD'd on heroin in her dorm room at Hamilton College in New York last week. "This tragedy was something that I had to face, too, so we'll get through it," said Bon Jovi. "People's warm wishes for my family and I have been really reassuring. So, we're good." Drug possession charges initially filed against the rocker's daughter have since been dropped. (ET)