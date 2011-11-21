The Shortlist for Nov. 22

By Jen Odell

"Hell, no!" That was Katy Perry's utterly un-maternal response to a reporter who asked if she and Russell Brand were planning to have kids in the near future. The question was likely inspired by what some people suspected was a bigger-than-usual belly on Katy at the American Music Awards Sunday night. "I like In-N-Out Burger and Taco Bell and if you want to make that pregnant that's your problem," she assured The Insider. "I still love drinking alcohol, so not yet." (People)

